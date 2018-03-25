The Rock Win Two Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards (Video), Ex-WWE Diva Walks Orange Carpet (Photos)

The 2018 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards had a strong WWE presence tonight as not only did John Cena host the show, get slimed and step into the ring with The Bella Twins, but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson won two blimps.

Cena's "dad," who loves The Rock, announced him as the winner of Favorite Movie Actor and Favorite Movie for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The Rock accepted both awards from the set of a movie since he couldn't be there live (as seen in the above video).

The Rock previously won Favorite Male Butt Kicker in 2013 and BFFs with Kevin Hart in 2017.

The Rock may not have been at the Kids' Choice Awards, but another former WWE champ was ... Victoria.

Victoria, a two-time WWE Women's Champion, walked the orange carpet and posted about it on Instagram afterward. She thanked Nickelodeon for the invitation.