Undertaker Photo, Mike Tyson Talks Ronda Rousey, John Cena's Admiration For The The Rock

- Cathy Kelley spoke with Mike Tyson at last night's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Tyson said he'd be happy to come back to WWE if he was ever asked, and thought Ronda Rousey's WWE in-ring debut is "exciting" and "thought she'd do well."

- John Cena spoke briefly with The Wrap on his admiration for The Rock, calling him an "anomaly" in sports and entertainment.

"The Rock is in a conversation by himself," Cena said. "He is an anomaly, he's done unbelievable things in the world of sports and entertainment. There is only one man even involved in that conversation and it is him, he sets the bar rather high. It's guys like that who not only work hard but use their platform. He is unbelievably gifted at using social media to spread the fact that hard work is how you achieve success. Hard work is also how you achieve significance. He inspires a lot of people, I don't think he understands the depth of how much. He is someone I look up to — so if I look up to him, there's no way we can be in the same conversation."

- Yesterday on her Instagram, Michelle McCool posted a photo of herself with The Undertaker, who turned 53 years old. While not confirmed, Undertaker is expected to face John Cena at WrestleMania 34.