Jeff Jarrett On Working With Owen Hart, The Monday Night Wars, Update On Global Force Wrestling

Jeff Jarrett spoke with The Times-Picayune on Owen Hart, the Monday Night Wars, and Global Force Wrestling. Here are some of the highlights:

Where Global Force Wrestling is at and how his health is:

"I'm working on some international projects as we speak. It is, without a shadow of a doubt, the best I've been in years. Feel great. And not just physically. Mentally and emotionally and spiritually as well. I'm really excited about the next chapter of my career. The international wrestling scene has so much growth opportunity - Asia, South America, Africa, Europe, all around the world."

Working with Owen Hart:

"Everybody has a funny story or a recounting of a rib, but the thing that I want people to never forget about is the kind of human being he was. The integrity. He was an incredible father and husband. Co-worker. Peer. He could put a smile on your face and he absolutely could go toe-to-toe with anybody in the industry. We had a kinship. We were both second-generation wrestlers. The respect I've got for that guy and just what he stood for, that's what I like people to remember and that's what I like to talk about when we talk about Owen's legacy."

Monday Night Wars:

"What a great time to be not only in the business, but as a fan. You had wrestling four nights a week and then the monthly pay-per-views. It went to 12 a year for each organization. All the talent and the stars that were created in the 90s, it was truly a remarkable time. This was before social media. It was a real unique time where cable television dominated the landscape."

Jarrett also discussed his favorite matches in WWE, WCW, and TNA. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.