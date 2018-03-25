Bruce Prichard On The Undertaker At WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns, Fabulous Moolah

Bruce Prichard spoke with Newsweek on The Undertaker, WWE removing Fabulous Moolah's name from the women's battle royal, and Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. Here are some of the highlights:

The WrestleMania match he's looking forward to the most (Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns):

"Yea! Regardless of how you look at it, Brock Lesnar is the Universal Champion and he's a monster and a top draw. I'm looking forward to that, from the aspect of 'What are they going to do?' Everyone thinks the obvious pick is to go with Roman Reigns, but who knows?! That's the beauty of WrestleMania and that's the beauty of being able to book something that people can't call. Some of the other matches I'm looking forward to are Shinsuke and AJ Styles. They'll probably steal the show as far as matches go. But there's the intrigue of Triple H and Steph versus Kurt and Ronda Rousey. So there's a lot going on. There's something for everybody, which is what WrestleMania is all about."

Undertaker's return at WrestleMania:

"I think the Undertaker can come back every WrestleMania for the rest of his life, even if he's on a walker, and the audience will be happy to see him. The match last year was the match last year. I saw him recently, around Thanksgiving, and I haven't seen him look that good in 10-15 years. I think him coming back right now is great. I don't know if he's fully committed to it, but that's his decision whatever he wants to do."

WWE removing Fabulous Moolah's name from the upcoming Women's Battle Royal:

"I haven't seen a whole lot of [the backlash], just bits and pieces. But no matter what, in today's society, you're going to get backlash in whatever you do. There's always going to be a segment that is going to want to dwell on the negative. Moolah's past, the woman that I knew, was always very classy and a very sweet, giving lady. And without her, frankly, there wouldn't be a Women's Division. She pioneered it, she was the one who worked the roads. The rumor and innuendo and other stuff, I don't know if there's any truth to it or not. A lot of times, where there's smoke, there's fire. But from my personal experience, I always found Moolah to be a wonderful human being. She was always good to me, and she treated me well. From my dealings with her, I don't have anything bad to say. I'm not going to say anyone else is right or wrong, because I don't know. That would be speaking out of ignorance and I don't want to do that."

Prichard also discussed AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and more about WrestleMania. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.