Sting Hangs With Former WWE Champ, Ronda Rousey - Stephanie McMahon Train, Alligator's 'Mania Picks

- Above, former NXT/Tough Enough Star, ZZ, had one of his alligators predict some of the bigger WrestleMania matches by holding giant cardboard faces in front of it. The gator picked (bit the face of) Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Brock Lesnar, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

- Cathy Kelley took a look at how Ronda Rousey and Stephanie McMahon have been training for their upcoming mixed tag match at WrestleMania. Rousey has been working at the WWE Performance Center while Stephanie continues to do her midnight workouts.

- WWE Hall of Famer Sting took a photo with Rey Mysterio Jr. at a Horro Hound Weekend event. As noted, It looks like Mysterio really is headed back to WWE and was expected to travel to Birmingham, Alabama to have his biceps check out. Mysterio suffered a Grade One partial tear of his left biceps back at a Northeast Wrestling indie event earlier this month. It was believed that the injury was not that serious and Rey has already seen a doctor on his own but it sounds like WWE wanted him to get checked out before inking a new deal.