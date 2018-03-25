Goldberg's WWE Hall Of Fame Inductor Revealed

WWE just announced Paul Heyman will induct Goldberg into this year's WWE Hall of Fame. Here's their full announcement:

Heyman had a bird's eye view of the type of carnage Goldberg could create inside the ring when he returned in 2016 to challenge Lesnar to a Mega Match at Survivor Series in Toronto. He was stunned when Goldberg bulldozed through The Beast in under two minutes to win his first match in 12 years. Heyman also witnessed the demolition derby for the Universal Championship between Goldberg and his client on The Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania 33 last year. Though Goldberg was not victorious on that night, he certainly made a major impression on Lesnar and his advocate.

Heyman is never one to pull any punches or mince words. What will he have to say when he presents Goldberg to the WWE Universe to receive sports-entertainment's highest honor? Find out during the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, streaming live on WWE Network Friday, April 6, at 8 ET/5 PT!"