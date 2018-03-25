WrestlingInc.com

Sami Zayn - Kevin Owens Crash WWE Live Event, John Cena, 205 Live Star Says Fans Proved Him Wrong

By Joshua Gagnon | March 25, 2018

- Above, Cathy Kelley interviewed John Cena on the orange carpet at last night's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Cena appeared as Leonardo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Throughout the conversation Cena dropped a number of Leonardo references that also included Leonardo DiCaprio and Leonardo da Vinci.

- As noted, despite being fired this week by Daniel Bryan for attacking Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn crashed last night's SmackDown live event in Trenton, NJ. WWE posted the video below of the duo calling out Daniel Bryan.

"Daniel Bryan, we loved you man, we admired you, just like all these idiots," Zayn said. "But now we see you for what you are. A corporate sellout!"


- At WrestleMania 34 it will be Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander to determine the next WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Mustafa Ali addressed his comment from this week's 205 Live where he said "I'm not going to WrestleMania. We are going to WrestleMania." Ali said that wasn't a cheap one liner, when he first came to the WWE he didn't believe the WWE Universe would accept him, but they proved him wrong.



