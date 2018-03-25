WWE Live Event Results From Trenton (3/24): AJ Styles Returns To Action, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Below are results from last night's SmackDown live event in Trenton, NJ:

* Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal with the Glorious DDT. Before the match, Jinder cut a promo saying that he will be WWE Champion again.

* The Ascension & Sin Cara defeated Mojo Rawley, Primo Colon & Mike Kanellis

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated The Bludgeon Bros. via DQ after the Bludgeon Bros. used the steel steps

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn hit the ring dressed in street clothes. They called out Daniel Bryan for being a corporate sellout before running off.

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin after a Kinshasa

* Tyler Breeze (w/ Fandango) defeated Tye Dillinger

* Becky Lynch & Naomi defeated Natalya & Carmella after Naomi pinned Carmella. Lana was in Natalya & Carmella's corner in her wrestling gear.

* WWE Champion AJ Styles & The New Day defeated Rusev, Aiden English, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin. Styles was very limited, only working the end of the match. The New Day cleared the ring of Rusev, Gable and Benjamin, allowing Styles to hit English with the Phenomenal Forearm for the win. After the match, Styles danced with the New Day and twerked.