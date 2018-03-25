Paige Takes Photo With Bullet Club Member, Ronda Rousey - The Rock At WrestleMania 31, WWE - IG

- Above is the full segment between Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, The Rock, and Ronda Rousey from WrestleMania 31. Rousey ended up catching Stephanie's attempt to slap her and threw Triple H down to the mat. This segment help lead us to the current match at WrestleMania 34 with Rousey teaming up with Kurt Angle to face Stephanie and Triple H.
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Bayley (with Sasha Banks and John Cena), Lana, Alexa Bliss, and Nia Jax.
- Today, Marty Scurll posted a photo with Paige on his Instagram (and Twitter). In the caption he wrote, "Villain Club?" The British born wrestlers have hung out a number of times over the years.
Obviously voting for @RealPaigeWWE as Diva of the Year... Who else? #WWESlammyAwards pic.twitter.com/I7Tb9a3MzC— Marty Scurll (@MartyScurll) December 8, 2014
Lunch with my FAVOURITE member of Total Divas, @RealPaigeWWE ?? pic.twitter.com/zVp9swV8g0— Marty Scurll (@MartyScurll) April 13, 2015