WrestlingInc.com

Paige Takes Photo With Bullet Club Member, Ronda Rousey - The Rock At WrestleMania 31, WWE - IG

By Joshua Gagnon | March 25, 2018

- Above is the full segment between Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, The Rock, and Ronda Rousey from WrestleMania 31. Rousey ended up catching Stephanie's attempt to slap her and threw Triple H down to the mat. This segment help lead us to the current match at WrestleMania 34 with Rousey teaming up with Kurt Angle to face Stephanie and Triple H.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Bayley (with Sasha Banks and John Cena), Lana, Alexa Bliss, and Nia Jax.

A post shared by Bayley (@itsmebayley) on

I like long romantic walks to the makeup aisle ...??????

A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on

Ronda Rousey Says Beating Stephanie McMahon At WrestleMania Is 'The Center Of My Whole Universe'
See Also
Ronda Rousey Says Beating Stephanie McMahon At WrestleMania Is 'The Center Of My Whole Universe'

- Today, Marty Scurll posted a photo with Paige on his Instagram (and Twitter). In the caption he wrote, "Villain Club?" The British born wrestlers have hung out a number of times over the years.

Villain Club? #villain ??

A post shared by MartyScurll (@martyscurll) on




Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

NJPW Strong Style Evolved Live Coverage Tonight

Most Popular

Back To Top