AJ Styles Returns To Action And Twerks (Video), Chris Jericho On Not Being Under WWE Contract, More

- WWE Champion AJ Styles returned to action at last night's SmackDown live event in Trenton, NJ. It was his first match since facing Rusev on the March 13rd episode of SmackDown Live. Styles teamed with The New Day and defeated Rusev, Aiden English, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin. Styles tagged in at the end of the match and got the pin after hitting English with the Phenomenal Forearm for the win. After the match, Styles danced with the New Day and twerked, as seen in the video above. You can check out the end of the match below:

I caught the end to last night's #WWETrenton main event on video! AJ Styles and The New Day picked up the win in a fun match! @AJStylesOrg @WWEBigE @XavierWoodsPhD @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/8esqGyRR6Z — Hunter ?? (@xBlackStarPunkx) March 25, 2018

Styles has recently been dealing with an undisclosed injury. Triple H told Catch-Newz several days ago that they are working with AJ to get him ready for his scheduled match with Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34 in two weeks.

"AJ is working diligently on rehabbing his injuries and getting himself in tip-top shape for WrestleMania," Triple H said. "We are trying to help him with that process of getting the best care and the best rehab and everything else possible. We're hoping for the best. Right now he says he's feeling a lot better and will be ready to go. Obviously we'll get him doctors to make sure that he is ready to go and get a medical clearance, if that's possible. He's working very hard at it, so we're hoping for the best."

- Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Milwaukee Magazine to discuss this Tuesday's Fozzy concert at the Turner Hall Ballroom. During the interview, Jericho discussed not being under a full-time WWE contract and being able to manage his other projects.

"I don't do things for money anymore," Jericho said. "I do it because I like to do it. It's a good place, man, to do whatever I want to do and to enjoy all these different projects and make sure that fans can continue to get a lot of excitement out of what I do. It's very important for me to make sure people can never pin down what Jericho is going to do next."