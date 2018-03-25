Baron Corbin Says The Difficulty Of Getting On The WWE Main Roster Was A 'Rude Awakening'

Baron Corbin spoke with Sky Sports on how hard it actually was to get to the main roster and how physically taxing wrestling can be. Here are some of the highlights:

Thinking it would be easy to get to the main roster:

"Honestly, I was a little bit arrogant because I came in and thought it was going to be easy and that I'd be on television in a year, no problem. Then you realize how many different things it takes to become a successful superstar, and it really is a rude awakening. I thought it would take a year, but it was three and a half years later that I got called up [to the main roster]. It is not easy. I didn't realize how much detail went into it all and it was a rude awakening for me and it was humbling."

The physical toll wrestling takes:

"I would challenge anyone who thinks that what we do isn't taxing on your body. People see what we do and think it would be fun to try but I would challenge anyone to do what we do and show them how physically demanding it is. It deserves a lot more respect. The cool thing is that people have come in from UFC or from the NFL thinking that it's going to be easy. It instantly demands respect from them and it's really cool to be a part of seeing the realism of how much this can hurt set in."

Corbin also discussed more on the main roster. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.