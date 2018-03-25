AJ Styles On Why He's Not The Best Wrestler In The World, RAW Star Reveals Project, The Bar - FIFA

- RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar recently joined the gaming show, FIFA Showdown. During the appearance they discussed football (soccer for U.S. fans) and which footballers would make good wrestlers. You can watch the show in the video above, Sheamus & Cesaro appear at around the 3:30 mark.

- Sky Sports has an article here with comments that WWE Champion AJ Styles made when asked if he considered himself to be the best wrestler in the world.

"No, I would not agree with that," Styles said. "I think there's still a lot to be learned by AJ Styles and you can't consider yourself to be the best when you've still got so much stuff to learn."

- Dana Brooke revealed on Instagram that she is partnering with Macy & Mia cosmetics for a cosmetic line that will launch this summer. You can check out her announcement below: