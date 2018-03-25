Kevin Sullivan Comments On If He Will Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame

This year, WWE has compiled their list of inductees for the 2018 Hall of Fame which includes Goldberg as the headliner, along with Mark Henry, Dudley Boyz, Hillbilly Jim, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett, Warrior Award recipient Jarrius Robertson, and Celebrity Wing inductee Kid Rock. With the ceremony set for April 6, there will continue to be debate on who should be in the Hall of Fame.

One of these names is Kevin Sullivan, who has spent nearly 50 years in the business. During this time, Sullivan popularized himself with roles such as the Army of Darkness leader in CWF, the Varsity Club leader in NWA, and the Dungeon of Doom leader in WCW as The Taskmaster. He was also involved in a worked shoot feud with Chris Benoit in 1997, as Sullivan's wife Nancy (Woman) would leave him and start dating Benoit.

Sullivan's most recent televised wrestling appearances came in 2016, when he was involved in an angle with BJ Whitmer and Steve Corino, who referred to him as "dad." Corino became the forbidden son for not being villainous, while Sullivan embraced Whitmer for doing so. Punishment Martinez also became involved in this storyline, joining Sullivan and Whitmer.

Despite being one of the most creative minds in pro wrestling, Sullivan has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. On a recent episode of the Pancakes and Powerslams Show, I had a chance to discuss with Sullivan whether he believes that he will be inducted or not.

"No, because I didn't work [in the WWE]," said Sullivan. "I don't think that's ever gonna happen, and I don't blame them. They have their own company, and their own stars. Hey, I'm gonna be honest with you, probably my time has passed [and WWE] will never even think of that."

At 68, Sullivan can still be found as a special guest at independent shows, and even still competes periodically away from his weekly podcast.

