WrestlingInc.com

NJPW Strong Style Evolved Preview Videos, Adam Page Comments On Title Match, Zack Sabre Jr.

By Joshua Gagnon | March 25, 2018

- Above are IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Zack Sabre Jr. giving their comments after the New Japan Cup finals that finished up earlier this week. Sabre Jr. defeated Tanahashi in the finals and will face Okada for his title at Sakura Genesis on April 1. Hit "CC" on the video for English subtitles.

- Below, Kevin Kelly spoke with Rocky Romero and Scoprio Sky to preview tonight's NJPW Strong Style Evolved event and talk about the NJPW dojo opening up. Scorpio Sky will be making his debut for NJPW on tonight's show as he teams up with Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels. Join us tonight for live coverage beginning at 8pm ET!



Kenny Omega On How WWE Portrays Gay Characters, Golden Lovers Storyline
See Also
Kenny Omega On How WWE Portrays Gay Characters, Golden Lovers Storyline

- Adam Page will take on Jay White for the IWGP US Championship at tonight's event and posted a straight forward message on Twitter.



Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

NJPW Strong Style Evolved Live Coverage Tonight

Most Popular

Back To Top