NJPW Strong Style Evolved Preview Videos, Adam Page Comments On Title Match, Zack Sabre Jr.

- Above are IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Zack Sabre Jr. giving their comments after the New Japan Cup finals that finished up earlier this week. Sabre Jr. defeated Tanahashi in the finals and will face Okada for his title at Sakura Genesis on April 1. Hit "CC" on the video for English subtitles.

- Below, Kevin Kelly spoke with Rocky Romero and Scoprio Sky to preview tonight's NJPW Strong Style Evolved event and talk about the NJPW dojo opening up. Scorpio Sky will be making his debut for NJPW on tonight's show as he teams up with Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels. Join us tonight for live coverage beginning at 8pm ET!

@realkevinkelly speaks with @azucarRoc at the brand new NJPW Dojo from the "Strong Style Saturday" fan event! Things are heating up in preparation for STRONG STYLE EVOLVED on Sunday! Sign up Now and Stay tune to https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njSSE #NJPWWorld pic.twitter.com/nSdtni3ptj — njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 25, 2018

@realkevinkelly speaks with @ScorpioSky at the brand new NJPW Dojo from the "Strong Style Saturday" fan event! Things are heating up in preparation for STRONG STYLE EVOLVED on Sunday! Sign up Now and Stay tune to https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njSSE #NJPWWorld pic.twitter.com/saAeFGrMQx — njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 25, 2018

See Also Kenny Omega On How WWE Portrays Gay Characters, Golden Lovers Storyline

- Adam Page will take on Jay White for the IWGP US Championship at tonight's event and posted a straight forward message on Twitter.