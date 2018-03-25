NJPW Strong Style Evolved Live Coverage: Kenny Omega And Kota Ibushi Vs. The Young Bucks

Welcome to the WrestlingINC's live coverage for NJPW Strong Style Evolved, which will begin at 8pm ET! All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below. The show will air live on AXS TV for those in the U.S. while international audiences can watch it live on NJPW World.

* Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi vs. The Young Bucks

* Jay White (c) vs. Hangman Page (IWGP US Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki

* Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Will Ospreay

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, KUSHIDA, Dragon Lee, and Rysuke Taguchi vs. SANADA, Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, and Hiromu Takahashi

* Cody Rhodes and Marty Scurll vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

* Chuck Taylor and Toru Yano vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer

* Gedo and Hirooki Goto vs. Juice Robinson and David Finlay

* Roppongi 3K and Rocky Romero vs. Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky

- Jim Ross and Josh Barnett welcome us in to tonight's show as we see a recap of NJPW's last US show where Kenny Omega became the first IWGP US Championship.