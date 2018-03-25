Rey Mysterio Appears At Tonight's NJPW Strong Style Evolved

Despite not being able to wrestle tonight due to a biceps injury, Rey Mysterio made an appearance at tonight's NJPW Strong Style Evolved.
Mysterio surprised the crowd and cut a quick promo in the ring saying that he would wrestle as soon as he can in a New Japan ring. Mysterio then took a front row seat to watch Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Will Ospreay. Mysterio was initially scheduled to face Liger. Post-match, Ospreay says he wants to put the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship on a new level and to do that he must go through legends. He then challenges Mysterio to a match, which he nods in agreement to.
Below are videos of Mysterio's appearance:
Booyaka! @reymysterio is here! #njSSE pic.twitter.com/F5p0yxz4fH— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 26, 2018
.@reymysterio makes a promise to #NJPW fans. #njSSE pic.twitter.com/4wRnvcopH9— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 26, 2018
.@WillOspreay vs. @reymysterio? Not a bad idea, Will. Not bad at all! #njSSE pic.twitter.com/wqFwCNvK6s— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 26, 2018