Rey Mysterio Appears At Tonight's NJPW Strong Style Evolved

By Joshua Gagnon | March 25, 2018
Rey Mysterio Appears At Tonight's NJPW Strong Style Evolved Photo Credit: Miguel Discart on Flickr

Despite not being able to wrestle tonight due to a biceps injury, Rey Mysterio made an appearance at tonight's NJPW Strong Style Evolved.

Mysterio surprised the crowd and cut a quick promo in the ring saying that he would wrestle as soon as he can in a New Japan ring. Mysterio then took a front row seat to watch Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Will Ospreay. Mysterio was initially scheduled to face Liger. Post-match, Ospreay says he wants to put the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship on a new level and to do that he must go through legends. He then challenges Mysterio to a match, which he nods in agreement to.

