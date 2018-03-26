Top Vicious Brock Lesnar Assaults (Video), WWE - Roku Contest For WrestleMania 34, Mike Mondo

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring vicious assaults from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.
- Former WWE Superstar Sylvain Grenier turns 41 years old today while former WWE Tag Team Champion Mike Mondo turns 35.
- Roku and WWE are partnering for a WrestleMania 34 contest with give-aways. Details are at the link below:
Who is all-time favorite @WWE Superstar?— Roku (@RokuPlayer) March 23, 2018
Reply with a gif for a chance to win a #Roku player and a 3 month subscription to @WWENetwork or other prizes! See official rules: https://t.co/29MCNsNPjp pic.twitter.com/QQHqllFsQX