WWE Live Event Results From Buffalo (3/25): Top Stars In Handicap Match, Roman Reigns Vs. John Cena

By Marc Middleton | March 26, 2018
WWE Live Event Results From Buffalo (3/25): Top Stars In Handicap Match, Roman Reigns Vs. John Cena Photo Credit: Ichiban Drunk

Thanks to Jon Lawrence for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Buffalo, New York:

* Asuka defeated Sonya Deville

* Kalisto defeated Gran Metalik, Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari in a Fatal 4 Way

* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins and The Revival

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar retained over The Revival and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in a Triple Threat

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Bayley. Mickie James and Bliss did the double team after the match but Nia Jax made the save

* Braun Strowman defeated Elias

* Seth Rollins and Finn Balor defeated Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a Handicap Match

* Roman Reigns defeated John Cena

