John Cena Vs. Triple H, Samoa Joe, The Hardys & More Announced For WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble Event

Three big matches have been announced for WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event - Triple H vs. John Cena, The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar and a Ladder Match with Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

As noted, this big event is expected to air live on TV in Saudi Arabia, Australia and the UK. It's also expected to air on the WWE Network. WWE is loading up the big event, which will be headlined by a 50-man Royal Rumble match, due to how much money they are receiving for the first event under a new deal with the Saudis. The Undertaker and Chris Jericho are expected to appear, among others. The event will also feature all main roster titles on the line, except for the RAW Women's Title and the SmackDown Women's Title.

