Brock Lesnar's Final WWE Live Event Under Current Deal Is This Friday

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be working the final WWE live event of his current contract at this Friday's WWE live event in Boston, MA at the TD Garden. We first reported in early February that WWE had added Lesnar to Friday's live event. Lesnar is scheduled to defend the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman and Kane in a triple threat match at the show.

As noted, Lesnar is scheduled to appear at tonight's RAW in Cleveland. He is also scheduled for next Monday's RAW in Atlanta, which is the last RAW he is advertised for.

Lesnar's contract expires shortly after WrestleMania 34. Triple H was asked about Lesnar's contract status during a media call last week, and noted that Lesnar has not re-signed yet.

"To be honest I really don't have anything to share in this conversation and we'll see where it goes," Triple H said, via News 18. "Brock is Brock, he's an interesting guy to be with, makes it challenging which is always wonderful and we're working on it. We'll see where that goes as time goes on."