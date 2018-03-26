Former UFC Champion Cleared Following Drug Test Failure, UFN Main Events Set, Joanna Jedrzejczyk

- As she prepares to challenge for the UFC strawweight title, check in on former champion Joann Jedrzejczyk as she describes what her fighting spirit really is. Jedrzejczyk meets Rose Namajunas next Saturday night at UFC 223 for the belt.

Jedrzejczyk explains what gets her so motivated and excited to compete inside the Octagon in the video above. Wrestling Inc. will have coverage of UFC 223 on April 7.

- Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett has been given the all-clear to compete again by the USADA. Barnett was facing a four-year ban from fighting after a violation of the anti-doping ban, but he instead received just a "public reprimand" by the USADA.

"Given the source was established to be a contaminated supplement, along with the athlete's care and diligence concerning the nutritional products consumed, the arbitrator determined that a public reprimand was appropriate," a USADA press release stated.

Barnett and USADA had a hearing in March and the 40-year-old was able to avoid a penalty after testing positive for ostarine. He is 35-8 overall and 7-3 inside the Octagon.

"I proved my innocence as I stated from the beginning and now I can look towards getting back in the ring in the near future," Barnett posted on Twitter. "The time I lost though can never be regained. It should not have had to come to all of this."

- A pair of main events have been set by UFC officials for upcoming "Fight Night" cards. First, Kamru Usman and Santiago Ponzinibbio will meet at UFC Fight Night 129 on May 19 from Santiago, Chile.

Usman (12-1) has reeled off seven wins since appearing on The Ultimate Fighter, including recent victories over Emil Weber Meek and Sergio Moraes. Ponzinibbio (26-3) sports a six-fight win streak that was highlighted by a victory over Mike Perry in December.

On May 27 from the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England, Stephen Thompson and Darren Till will collide in a five-round welterweight main event. Thompson, a former title contender, moved to 14-2-1 with a November decision win over Jorge Masvidal. Till, a native of Liverpool, is 16-0-1 with four wins inside the Octagon.

