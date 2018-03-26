WrestlingInc.com

Possible WWE RAW Return Spoiler For Tonight

By Marc Middleton | March 26, 2018

Jeff Hardy is currently backstage for tonight's WWE RAW in Cleveland, according to PWInsider. No word yet on if Jeff will be appearing.

Hardy was recently cleared to return to the ring after suffering a torn labrum and torn rotator cuff in September 2017. He was recently at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and sources noted that he looked great in the ring.

Jeff returned to the storylines during The Ultimate Deletion match that aired last week on RAW, right before brother Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt to win The Great War. It looks like Jeff's DWI arrest from mid-March will not change plans for his return.

As noted earlier today, The Hardys are set to face RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar at the April 27th Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

