John Cena Continues To Goad The Undertaker (Photo), Triple H Reveals His Favorite WrestleMania Match

- Triple H stated on a media call last week that his personal favorite WrestleMania match of all time was his Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 28, which featured Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee. Taker won the match, bringing his WrestleMania record against Triple H to 3-0.

"They dubbed it the 'End of an Era' match and it really came down to two guys competing in the ring, one guy's refereeing being Shawn Michaels," Triple H said, via The Express. "Three guys being inside the cell with the upmost respect for each other and a long-standing long careers with each other. It was a really special match, really special night.

"I think we went to accomplish what we wanted to accomplish but then afterwards there was just a moment where the three of us were standing on that stage looking out over that stadium that is etched in my mind that I'll never forget and it's myself, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels all standing there. It was for us, not just for the entertainment side a special moment, but for us personally. Personally, professionally, on every level it was a special moment."

- John Cena continues to goad The Undertaker into accepting his WrestleMania challenge. Cena is expected to face Taker at the big event, which is less than two weeks away. Cena posted the photo below on his Instagram:

