Mark Henry On If We Can Expect A Big WWE Comeback Soon

As seen above, 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke with TMZ Sports while getting treatments for his leg.

Henry laughed when asked about people hoping he will have a big comeback soon and said he's trying to stay out of the ring.

"I'm trying my best to stay out of that ring. These young dudes ain't no joke," Henry said. "I remember being one once upon a time. You battle up and get ready for war every day. I'm not trying to go to war no more."

Henry did leave the door open for a match or two in the next few years but said it won't be happening any time soon.

"I can't rule out a year or two but right now, it's a no. I'm not trying to get in there. If it were a perfect circumstance where something happened down the road, yeah, but this year or next year - you can put it out of your mind."