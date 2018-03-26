Watch Ultimate Deletion Uncut, Dana Brooke On Bayley Showing Her The Ropes, Fans On Braun Strowman

- WWE posted this "uncut" video of The Ultimate Deletion match that aired on last week's RAW with Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Braun Strowman having a tag team partner will hurt or help his chances against RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar at WrestleMania 34. As of this writing, 65% voted, "Hurt. Strowman works best on his own. Plus, the tag team partner could be the one pinned by The Bar." The rest went with, "Help. Having another Superstar on his side can only benefit The Monster Among Men."

- Dana Brooke and Bayley tweeted the following after teaming together at a weekend WWE live event. They lost to the team of Mickie James and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.