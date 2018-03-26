MLW Signs National TV Deal, Cody Issues Statement Over NJPW Storyline, Mark Henry At WaleMania

- "The World's Strongest Man" Mark Henry is coming to MLW: WaleMania IV on Thursday night April 5th at Republic NOLA at 828 S. Peters Street in New Orleans. Henry will participate in a special meet and greet exclusively for golden and platinum ticket holders from 7:00-8:30. At 9pm, Mark Henry will join a live panel. Tickets are now on sale for the event at TicketFly, while you can get more details at WaleMania.com. Be sure to get your tickets today as WaleMania has sold out each year in advance. The evening will also feature a live performance by Grammy nominated artist Wale, a New Orleans style after party and more.

- Speaking of MLW, it was revealed today by Sports Illustrated that the company has signed a television deal with national network beIN Sports. MLW will be a part of beIN Sports' "Friday Night Fury" fight block at 8 p.m. ET, with a replay airing at 11 p.m. ET, starting April 20th.

"We've been in talks since the fall, and they were very impressed with our product," MLW CEO Court Bauer said. "We offer a different presentation because we identify ourselves as a combat sport, but we have a lot more creative freedom than every other combat sport to give the most high-octane presentation."

It was noted that MLW will be unveiling tag team titles and a middleweight title later this year. They will crown their World Champion on April 12th with their "World Championship Finals" event at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando. Tickets for that show are available at MLWTickets.com starting at $15.

- Cody Rhodes issued a kayfabe statement today for shoving Nick Jackson at the conclusion of Sunday's NJPW Strong Style Evolved event. Cody said that the push was an accident, and that he thought he was shoving Kenny Omega. You can check out the statement below: