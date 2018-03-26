Mark Henry Not Sure He's Ready For Hulk Hogan To Return To WWE

Mark Henry was recently on Busted Open and gave his thoughts on Hulk Hogan returning to the WWE. Hogan was released in July of 2015 shortly before a tape containing him making racist remarks was made public. Hogan, who was upset with his daughter Brooke dating a black man, used the n-word several times in the tape and said, "I guess we're all a little racist."

Henry spoke about how Hogan is scheduled to be at the WWE/HBO premiere for the Andre the Giant documentary in April and Henry said he's not ready for his return, and apparently he's not the only one.

"On the 29th is the opening in Los Angeles and [Hogan is] in it," Henry said. "It's kind of a deal where you have to accept it. He's a public figure. It doesn't mean that everything he's done is forgiven, you just gotta pick the good from the bad, see how you can help the situation. I sit on the chair of the delegation and they're not ready. I've had many talks, I mean with dozens of guys. The consensus is there's a lot of work to be done to heal that wound and fix that wall."

Henry was asked to clarify what he meant by "the delegation."

"The delegation is pretty much all of the more established African-American wrestlers in the country and in the world for that matter," Henry responded. "There's not a wrestling promotion that doesn't house someone from the delegation."

He was then asked what specifically Hulk would need to do to help heal the wound and Henry would like to see him get involved more with the public.

"It's gonna have to be more community service and outside work," Henry said. "Support for programs, even create a program that deals with diversity in the workplace."

With WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans right around the corner, Henry was asked if he would be shocked if Hogan ended up making an appearance.

"I'm very rarely shocked, but in that case, I don't know if I'm ready. I think there's a lot to be done," Henry said. "I believe that everybody should be given a second chance, but I also believe that you have to own your issue - whatever that issue - you gotta try to make closure on everybody else's behalf, not just yours."

Mark Henry will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. You can hear his full comments below.

"I don't know if I'm ready. There's a lot to be done." - @TheMarkHenry addresses the discussions between Hulk Hogan and the WWE, if we should see him at #WrestleMania 34 and what Hogan should do if he wants to come back.

