Asuka And Charlotte Flair Hype Title Match, The Miz Begs Braun Strowman For Mercy (Video), WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | March 26, 2018

- Above is the latest Mic'D Up video from WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, featuring footage from last Tuesday's episode that saw Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz advance to the finals by defeating Braun Strowman and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

- WWE stock was up 2.81% today, closing at $36.90 per share. Today's high was $37.01 and the low was $36.06.

- Below are recent tweets between Asuka and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair as they prepare to do battle at WrestleMania 34:



