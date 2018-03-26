WWE Says Shane McMahon Is Hospitalized, The Miz Welcomed Back To Cleveland (Photo), WM 34 Tag Match

- Above is a new promo for Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34.

- WWE just announced the following update on Shane McMahon today after he was attacked by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on SmackDown two weeks back:

Shane McMahon hospitalized with diverticulitis Shane McMahon is currently recovering from acute diverticulitis and an umbilical hernia in a New York-area medical facility, WWE.com has learned. Two weeks ago on SmackDown LIVE, McMahon announced he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from his position as the blue brand's Commissioner. Following that announcement, McMahon was brutally attacked by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. WWE medical staff initially diagnosed him with a laryngeal contusion and trapezius and rhomboid strains as a result of the beating. Following the vicious assault, McMahon went to the Caribbean with his family to rest and recuperate. While there, Shane developed a massive infection due to acute diverticulitis and was hospitalized for several days in Antigua before being flown back to a New York-area hospital, where he is currently being treated with heavy doses of antibiotics. The doctors in New York have also discovered that Shane suffered an umbilical hernia during the attack, which will require surgery once the infection has been eradicated. Stick with WWE.com for further updates on Shane McMahon's status as they become available.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz tweeted the following today after he was welcomed to The Quicken Loans Arena in his hometown of Cleveland for tonight's RAW: