WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party here on Wrestling INC. Tonight's show takes place from The Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH.

- We're live from Cleveland, Ohio as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Jonathan Coachman.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. JoJo does the introduction.

Heyman does the grand intro for his client and mentions him conquering WrestleMania 34 in less than two weeks. Heyman talks about Lesnar's beatdown on Roman Reigns from last week. We see footage of what happened last week with Reigns being stretchered out. Heyman reveals that Reigns' temporary suspension has been lifted. Heyman then reveals that Reigns isn't here tonight. Heyman goes on about how Reigns' legendary family raised him to be many things but they did not raise to be a man because a man would show up and be here tonight. Heyman knocks Reigns for not being here, two weeks until WrestleMania after his recent promos on Lesnar not being here. Heyman says Reigns isn't man enough to take the title from Lesnar and he should show up to take another beating from Lesnar tonight. Heyman looks to be finishing his promo with a grand outro but fans pop as Reigns appears in the crowd with a steel chair.

Reigns hops the barrier as Lesnar leaves the ring. They charge and Reigns swings the steel chair but Lesnar floors him. Lesnar takes control but Reigns fights back and gets the upperhand. Lesnar comes right back and drops Reigns with a big suplex on the floor. Lesnar grabs half of the steel ring steps and decks Reigns with them. Lesnar sends Reigns into the ring with part of the steps now. Lesnar grabs the chair and tosses it in. Lesnar approaches Reigns with the steps as Heyman looks on from ringside. Reigns eats another big shot with the steps as fans pop. Lesnar teases a chair shot to officials who are outside of the ring but he unloads on Reigns with the chair, bending it. Lesnar with a few more shots before leaving Reigns face down in the ring. Lesnar leaves with the title as his music hits. Lesnar stops and hands Heyman the title so he can return to the ring. Lesnar scoops Reigns and drops him on top of the steps with the F5. Lesnar grabs the title and poses with it on top of the steps as some fans boo. Lesnar points up at the WrestleMania 34 sign and laughs at Reigns before leaving the ring again.

- Still to come, Kane vs. John Cena in a No DQ match. Also, Ronda Rousey will be here live to address her WrestleMania match. Nia Jax vs. Mickie James is coming up. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see what just happened with Reigns and Lesnar. Reigns is slowly making his way up the ramp.

Nia Jax vs. Mickie James

We go to the ring and out comes Nia Jax. We see the recent issues between Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, leading to their WrestleMania 34 match. Bliss is out next with Mickie James.

The trash talking between Bliss and Jax starts as we get the bell. They lock up and Nia shoves Mickie to the mat. They lock up again and Mickie gets sent out to the floor. We go to commercial with Jax standing tall in the ring.

Back from the break and Mickie takes Nia's leg out from behind on the floor as she's stalking Bliss, who is taunting her. Mickie returns to the ring as the referee counts on Nia. She makes it back into the ring at the 7 count but Mickie goes right to work on her knee.

Mickie with more offense and two pin attempts in a row. Jax blocks the DDT. Jax charges in the corner but misses and Mickie goes right back to work on her knee. Mickie goes to the top and kicks Jax. Jax grabs her and presses her high, then drops her into a big Samoan Drop for the pin.

Winner: Nia Jax

- After the match, Bliss immediately runs in and nails Jax but it does nothing to her. Bliss starts backing away and pleading. Bliss runs away as Jax talks trash and calls her a little b---h. Bliss watches from the stage and retreats to the back as Jax leaves the ring while her music plays.

- Still to come, a look at Stephanie McMahon's training for WrestleMania 34. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and the announcers hype WrestleMania 34. We get a promo for Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. The video features Triple H and Stephanie speaking & training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

- Still to come, Ronda Rousey is here live in Cleveland.

Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali vs. TJP and Drew Gulak

We go to the ring and out comes Cedric Alexander to team with his WrestleMania 34 opponent. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Mustafa Ali is already out. TJP and Drew Gulak are also out. WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick is on commentary. TJP starts off with Ali and goes for an early pin attempt. TJP keeps control and tags in Gulak for a bit of double teaming. Gulak slams Ali for a 2 count in the middle of the ring.

We see the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title belt on display at ringside. Gulak keeps control of Ali and hits a big backdrop for a 2 count. Ali turns it around and takes Gulak down but they are both down while the referee counts. TJP and Cedric tag in at the same time. Cedric unloads and nails a big dropkick. Cedric kips up and gets a pop. TJP charges but Cedric keeps control. TJP sends Cedric to the apron but Cedric kicks him. Cedric springboards in with a big flying clothesline for a 2 count as Gulak breaks the pin.

Gulak goes for Cedric but Ali dropkicks him from behind. Gulak lands out on the floor. Ali launches himself out onto Gulak and almost goes too far. TJP rolls Cedric up off the distraction but he kicks out at 2. Cedric blocks the Disaster Kick. Cedric looks to put TJP away but Ali tagged himself in and Cedric didn't see it. Cedric with the Lumbar Check on TJP. The referee informs Cedric about the tag now. Ali goes to the top and hits the 054 for the pin on TJP.

Winners: Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali

- After the match, Cedric and Ali have some friendly words in the middle of the ring while facing off. Ali points up at the WrestleMania sign as we go to replays.

- Still to come, MizTV with Seth Rollins and Finn Balor as guests. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is in the ring with Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel for a hometown edition of MizTV.

Miz says he wants to address some personal business soon. He asks Dallas and Axel how this whole Miztourage thing is going. He goes on about what he's done for them and asks how they repay him - by failing him when he needs them the most. Miz says we're on the road to WrestleMania and he can't even depend on his Miztourage. Axel disagrees. Miz says he has been down on the mat for 2 weeks in a row because they let him down. Dallas speaks up next and Miz runs him down, telling him to Bo-lieve his way back to catering. The music interrupts and out comes the first guest, Seth Rollins.

Rollins says he's usually not a fan of MizTV because it's horrible TV but he's loving this. Rollins says he's a guest tonight but he's just going to watch and let them work out their problems. Miz says the only problem they have is Rollins, the other stuff is just a little issue they need to sort out. Rollins volunteers to help. Rollins says Axel and Dallas just feel unappreciated. He asks when Miz last looked at them and thanked them. Rollins goes on and says Miz wouldn't be champion without them. He gets a Miztourage chant going and Miz wants the crowd to shut up.

Miz says they know he's grateful for them and they know they should be grateful for him but he would still be champion and more. Bo blurts out that Miz was a phony that can't fight. Miz asks him what he just said. Rollins wants to hear it again also. Finn Balor's music hits and out he comes next. Balor continues to stir the pot between Miz and Dallas. Dallas corrects him and repeats what he said about Miz before. Miz wants to hear it one more time as he gets in Bo's face. Miz decks Bo before he can finish the sentence. Bo comes back but Axel gets in between them, telling them to calm down. Miz is trying to fire them up, not calm them, because they are this close to WrestleMania but they're letting Balor and Rollins do this to them. Miz goes on about the Intercontinental Title, saying he's better than WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Randy Savage and Curt Hennig. Axel gets pissed off at the mention of his dad, Mr. Perfect. Miz says that one slipped but Rollins and Balor continue to poke. Fans boo Miz. Miz cancels MizTV and just wants to get out of here with his Miztourage. Miz apologizes but the tension continues. Axel and Bo face off with Miz and he begs them, saying no one wants to see this. Fans cheer.

Balor and Rollins are all smiles. Axel and Dallas suddenly turn and beat down Rollins and Balor. Miz is all smiles now. The Miztourage dumps Rollins out and go to assist the Skull Crushing Finale on Balor but here comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Axel and Dallas are taken out. Balor hits a Slingblade on Miz. Rollins comes back in and goes for the Blackout curb stomp but Miz retreats to the floor. Rollins talks trash and threatens him. Rollins and Balor face off in the middle of the ring now. Rollins raises the title in his face. Miz tries to ambush them but Balor takes him out. Rollins clears Miz from the ring but turns around to Balor dropping him. Balor raises the title over Rollins as his music hits. Miz is recovering on the floor.

- Still to come, Cena vs. Kane in a No DQ match. Also, Ronda Rousey is here. We see Asuka walking backstage Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Kane is backstage somewhere. Kane tells John Cena that there are some demons you don't call out because they don't want to be disturbed, they just want to rest in peace. Now Cena will pay. Kane says Cena isn't going to WrestleMania because he's going to hell tonight.

Asuka vs. Jamie Frost

We go to the ring and out comes Asuka to a pop. Charly Caruso is at ringside with Jamie Frost, who says this is her first pro wrestling match. Frost seems confident and says Asuka isn't ready for her.

The bell rings and Frost attacks but it does nothing to Asuka. Asuka smiles at her and delivers a huge kick to the jaw. Asuka covers for the easy three count.

Winner: Asuka

- After the match, Asuka stands tall as we get a replay.

- Cole brings up last week's tweet knocking The Ultimate Deletion before it began. Graves disses him and says Vanguard 1 has its eye on Cole. Graves goes over stills from the match. Cole still seems skeptical of the match. We cut backstage to Matt Hardy, who says Bray Wyatt is no more. The evil stench of his tyrannic reign has been replaced by the sweet smell of Senor Benjamin's spring daisies. Matt says The Great War is finally over but he must set his sights on WrestleMania now. Matt says he will honor the legacy of the great giant known as Andre by winning his battle royal. Matt goes on and says anyone who gets in his way will be deleted. Matt does the "delete!" chant to end the promo. Cole says that was obnoxious.

- Still to come, a look at the Sasha Banks vs. Bayley feud. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see stills from the Sasha Banks vs. Bayley feud. Sasha approaches Bayley backstage and says she got her text. Bayley is being short with Sasha. Sasha is tired of the passive aggressiveness and tells Bayley to say something if she wants to. They have words and Sasha mentions how everyone thinks Bayley is a loser. Bayley says Sasha keeps screwing her over because she knows she can't beat her. They have more words and Bayley turns to leave but Sasha grabs her and unloads on her. Bayley fights back but Sasha sends her into a wall of lockers. Sasha tosses Bayley onto a table and keeps the brawl going as several officials try to break them up.

Braun Strowman vs. Sheamus

We go to the ring and out comes #1 contender Braun Strowman. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar. Cesaro and Sheamus knock Braun, saying he only wins because he distracts opponents with the yell at the beginning of his entrance. They want to know who Braun's partner is for WrestleMania so they can properly prepare. Braun says he will reveal the partner but only if Sheamus wins this match. Sheamus demands to know but Braun isn't going for it. Sheamus enters the ring and we get the bell.

Cesaro immediately runs a distraction in the ring as the bell hits. Sheamus takes advantage and beats on Braun but Braun tosses him across the ring. Braun gets sent over the top rope. He comes right back in but Sheamus gets him with the top rope. Sheamus goes for the forearms on the apron but Braun clubs him to the floor with a big forearm.

Braun tosses Sheamus back into the ring. Sheamus goes to the apron. Braun goes in the ring and charges, knocking Sheamus from the apron into the barrier. Cesaro looks at Braun stand tall as we go back to commercial.