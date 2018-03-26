When Paul Heyman's WWE Contract Expires, New Heyman Project Launching After WrestleMania

Paul Heyman and his Looking 4 Larry Agency agency have entered a long-term partnership with Roy Bank's Banca Studio to produce unscripted content across multiple platforms, according to a report from The Wrap.

The first project under the partnership will star Heyman, who will serve as executive producer of the series. While there weren't many details revealed, it was said that the show will have Heyman interacting with other people on a set. The series will be produced after WrestleMania with the expectation that it will air later this year.

"Against my strenuous objection, Roy Bank has decided our first collaborative project will be centered around me," Heyman said. "I have come to the educated conclusion Roy has made this decision based on a desire when pitching from the networks that we learn how to deal with rejection."

It was noted that the new venture doesn't have anything to do with pro wrestling, and doesn't mean that Heyman is leaving WWE after WrestleMania although "that remains an unrelated possibility."

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's WWE contract expires after WrestleMania, and UFC has publicly shown interest in Lesnar returning to the promotion. The Wrap added that Heyman's contract is also up after 'Mania.