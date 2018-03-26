How The Undertaker Has Changed Over The Years (Photo), Hulu On Ultimate Deletion Snub, Seth Rollins

- As noted, last week's "Ultimate Deletion" match between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt was completely cut from the Hulu version of the show. The Inquisitr reached out to Hulu about the snub, and they issued this response:

"Our rights to WWE content allow us to post pre-formatted 90-minute specials of Raw. We don't make any edits on our end, but we'll share the concern about the omitted match with the right team here."

- Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by the official website of the West Ham United Football Club. Rollins talked about how becoming a fan of West Ham made him better at the FIFA 18 video game. Rollins noted that Cesaro, Sheamus, Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Kalisto and Gran Metalik all play the game and was asked who was the best.

"That's a tough one. It kind of goes all over the place. Apollo is really good but Gran Metalik is also really good as well. It's a really tough one to answer," Rollins said. "I fancy myself as a player that's getting better and better every day. I'm constantly improving and finding new tactics to use as West Ham. I've beaten Apollo and Gran Metalik but they've also beaten me. It's a very close group of players in that regard."

- The infographic below details the evolution of The Undertaker in WWE over the years.