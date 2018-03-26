WWE Pulls Dean Ambrose From WrestleMania 34 Week

WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Sting will be replacing the injured Dean Ambrose at WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans next month.

It looks like Ambrose was pulled due to his injury and not some filming or other appearance as WrestleMania Week is all hands on deck. He was also pulled from several World of Wheels convention appearances this month, including this past weekend in Salt Lake City.

The RAW Superstar has been out of action since December after suffering a high-grade triceps tendon injury. Ambrose was expected to be out of action for 9 months, forcing him to miss WrestleMania. He reportedly met with doctors in Birmingham, Alabama a couple of weeks ago to get checked out.

