Roman Reigns Destroyed Again (Video), Triple H Note, Revival And Cruiserweights On WWE Main Event

- We're less than two weeks away from their WrestleMania 34 main event match and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar once again has destroyed Roman Reigns on RAW. Tonight's show saw Paul Heyman and Lesnar open the show to reveal that Reigns' temporary storyline suspension had been lifted. Reigns then approached the ring with a steel chair, still selling the attack from last week. The segment ended with Lesnar standing tall in the ring after taking Reigns out using the steel ring steps, the chair Reigns brought to ringside, a few suplexes and the F5. Above is video from the segment.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Cleveland for this week's Main Event episode:

* The Revival vs. Titus Worldwide

* Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese and Jack Gallagher

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Triple H granted a Make-A-Wish Wish backstage at tonight's RAW at The Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Here he is with Zach and his family backstage before the show: