Matt Hardy's WrestleMania 34 Role, Daniel Bryan SmackDown Promo, Legend Praises Stephanie McMahon

- Above is a preview for this week's WWE SmackDown with fallout from last week's show that saw General Manager Daniel Bryan get beat down by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. As noted, the attack happened after Bryan fired the two in the storylines. This came after Bryan was finally cleared to return to the ring and was his first time getting physical in the ring since 2015.

- Matt Hardy announced on tonight's RAW that he will honor the legacy of the humongous wonder number 8, the giant known as Andre, at WrestleMania 34 by competing in his battle royal. Other Superstars confirmed for the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal are Tye Dillinger, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted the following on Stephanie McMahon after WWE aired a promo during that that had Stephanie and Triple H training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Stephanie and Triple H will return to the ring in 13 days as they face Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34. Foley wrote: