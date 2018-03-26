WrestlingInc.com

WINC Podcast (3/26): WWE RAW Review With Matt Morgan, Shane McMahon Needing Surgery

By Joshua Gagnon | March 26, 2018

Matt Morgan, Raj Giri, Glenn Rubenstein, and Justin LaBar are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE RAW Review

- Shane McMahon off WrestleMania due to surgery.

And more!

