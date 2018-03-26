El Generico Returns To Twitter, Match & Segment For Next Week's WWE RAW, Who Was Asuka's Opponent?

- The enhancement talent who was squashed by Asuka on tonight's WWE RAW from Cleveland was women's wrestler "Platinum Aggressive Lady" Ellie Fredricks, who also manages on the indies. She used the name Jamie Frost on her WWE TV debut. You can find her on Twitter at @EllieFredricks_. Above is video from tonight's match.

- Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor has been announced for next Monday's RAW in Atlanta. The show will also feature an in-ring face off with WrestleMania 34 opponents - Triple H & Stephanie McMahon vs. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey.

- To sell his WWE firing on SmackDown Live last Tuesday night, the official Twitter account belonging to the former indie gimmick of Sami Zayn tweeted for the first time since August 2013 today, which was a few months after Sami signed with WWE. As noted, Sami and Owens were "fired" by SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan last week for their recent attack on Shane McMahon. Sami and Owens were removed from the WWE roster page and did run-ins as fired talents at weekend live events. Owens also changed his Twitter account back to his real name, Kevin Steen, and his Twitter handle to @FightSteenFight

It was believed that Sami and Owens will be facing Shane and Bryan at WrestleMania 34 now that Bryan has finally been cleared to return to the ring. It's likely that those plans have changed after WWE announced today that Shane is currently recovering from acute diverticulitis and an umbilical hernia in a New York-area medical facility. WWE's announcement mentioned some parts of Shane's current storyline, as they noted that Shane and his family went to the Caribbean following the attack from Sami and Owens but he developed a massive infection while there due to acute diverticulitis. They added that Shane was flown back to New York and is currently being treated with heavy doses of antibiotics. They said doctors in New York also discovered an umbilical hernia that was suffered during the attack, which would require surgery once the infection has been taken care of.

Genrico's Twitter bio reads like this: "I am pro wrestling luchador El Generico! OLÉ! I hope to communicate with fans & amigos all over world. Gracias! - EG WEB TRANSLATE"

Below is Generico's first tweet since 2013, which may have been made by Sami: