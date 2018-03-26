Ronda Rousey Meets Absolution (Video), Alexa Bliss On If She's Afraid Of Nia Jax (Video), Post-RAW

- This week's WWE RAW saw RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss deck Nia Jax and then retreat before Jax could get revenge. This came after Jax defeated Mickie James with Bliss at ringside. Above is post-show video of Mike Rome interviewing Bliss and asking if she is afraid of her WrestleMania 34 opponent. Bliss says she is not afraid of her former best friend but her actions say otherwise.

- There was no dark main event after tonight's RAW went off the air in Cleveland. WWE previously advertised Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and John Cena vs. Kane, RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz for the post-show match.

- This week's RAW also saw Ronda Rousey come face to face with Absolution leader Paige, as seen in the video below. Paige tried to get Rousey to join the group but she turned the offer down. This led to Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose trying to attack Rousey before she put them both down. As noted, Rousey and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will come face to face with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in the ring on next week's RAW from Atlanta.

You can also see Deville's post-show warning to Rousey below: