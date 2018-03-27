News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, 205 Live & MMC - Shinsuke Nakamura In Action, Fatal 4 Way, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA as the Road to WrestleMania 34 continues.

Matches announced for tonight's SmackDown include Shelton Benjamin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya in a non-title match and tag team action with Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh vs. Bobby Roode and WWE United States Champion Randy Orton plus The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers. No word yet on if SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan or Shane McMahon will be on tonight's show but Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will likely make an appearance.

Tonight's Week 11 MMC episode on Facebook Watch will feature Second Chance winners Sasha Banks and Finn Balor vs. Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair. The winners will go on to face Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in the finals. Announced for tonight's 205 Live show is Akira Tozawa vs. Buddy Murphy vs. TJP vs. Kalisto in a Fatal 4 Way.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* Will Daniel Bryan make it to SmackDown LIVE?

* Roode & Orton join forces to take on Mahal and Singh

* The New Day return to battle The Bludgeon Brothers

* Shinsuke Nakamura clashes with Shelton Benjamin

* Charlotte Flair faces Natalya in a rematch from last Tuesday

