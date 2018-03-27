WrestlingInc.com

Braun Strowman And Alexa Bliss Film For 'Ride Along' (Photo), Titus O'Neil On Stereotypes, Wendy's

By Raj Giri | March 27, 2018

- The Post and Courier has an interview here with Titus O'Neil, who discussed his upbringing, being a positive role model, his relationship with his mother and more. He also discussed being active with WWE's charity and community campaigns, like the Special Olympics, Fatherhood.gov, Hire Heroes USA and Susan G. Komen.

"I like to say that WWE, for me, has been a win-win situation because I think there are a lot of stereotypes that come with professional wrestling, and I'm completely opposite of that," Titus said. "I think a lot of superstars that are on our roster now are that way as well. They come from different backgrounds, they bring different things to the table, but at the end of the day we're all committed to the same thing. And that's to put smiles on people's faces."

- Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss will be appearing on an upcoming episode of Ride Along. Wrestling Inc. reader @TheJ_Sayers passed along the photo below of the former Mixed Match Challenge partners filming for the show this past weekend:


Strowman was also involved in the exchange below with the official Twitter account of the Wendy's fast-food franchise for not having any grilled chicken ready for him the past couple of weeks:




