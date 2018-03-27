Braun Strowman And Alexa Bliss Film For 'Ride Along' (Photo), Titus O'Neil On Stereotypes, Wendy's

- The Post and Courier has an interview here with Titus O'Neil, who discussed his upbringing, being a positive role model, his relationship with his mother and more. He also discussed being active with WWE's charity and community campaigns, like the Special Olympics, Fatherhood.gov, Hire Heroes USA and Susan G. Komen.

"I like to say that WWE, for me, has been a win-win situation because I think there are a lot of stereotypes that come with professional wrestling, and I'm completely opposite of that," Titus said. "I think a lot of superstars that are on our roster now are that way as well. They come from different backgrounds, they bring different things to the table, but at the end of the day we're all committed to the same thing. And that's to put smiles on people's faces."

- Just a reminder that through tonight, you can buy one t-shirt and get one for $5 at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. The sale ends on Tuesday, March 27th at 11:59pm PT.

See Also Roman Reigns On Brock Lesnar Punching Braun Strowman, How He Would Handle Lesnar Shooting On Him

- Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss will be appearing on an upcoming episode of Ride Along. Wrestling Inc. reader @TheJ_Sayers passed along the photo below of the former Mixed Match Challenge partners filming for the show this past weekend:

@RajGiri_303 just attended the Raw house show in #WWEBuffalo. It appears a upcoming episode of Ride Along will feature Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman. pic.twitter.com/LBPVmrHUGA — Jeff Sayers (@TheJ_Sayers) March 26, 2018

Strowman was also involved in the exchange below with the official Twitter account of the Wendy's fast-food franchise for not having any grilled chicken ready for him the past couple of weeks:

.@Wendys you're killing me. Three times in two weeks have stopped for grilled chicken and they don't have any ready @AlexaBliss_WWE is trying to keep me calm while we're filming #RideAlong I wait I'm starving and someone might #GetTheseHands — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 26, 2018