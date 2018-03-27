AJ Styles On If He Will Renew With WWE After His Contract Expires

WWE Champion AJ Styles was recently interviewed by Raute Musik. Below are some highlights:

If he will renew with WWE after his contract expires:

"I don't see why not if I can still do what I do. Like, if I can still be AJ Styles, then I would like to keep working in the WWE in a talent form, so as long as I can keep going, then I would like to keep working here."

Plans after retirement:

"I think there is definitely going to be a time to just sit and chill with the family, but a guy like me just doesn't sit at at home, so I would like to get back on the road, either as an Agent, or more importantly, become a Trainer of some sort. Who knows what will be around in WWE by the time I retire. There may be a better job than that."

See Also AJ Styles Talks Possibly Being Drafted To RAW

Who he thinks is the next breakout star:

"That is though to tell. Some guys may not even work for the WWE at this point, and they may be the next breakout guys in the next couple years. You never know who is going to get the confidence in themselves in the ring and on the microphone to be that next superstar, so you just never know."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Raute Musik with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.