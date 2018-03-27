Ronda Rousey's Four Hour WWE PC Session (Video), HHH Reveals WWE NXT Download Return, The Undertaker

- As noted, Ronda Rousey was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last week to train with Shayna Baszler and others. WWE sent us the video above from the four hour training session, featuring comments from Baszler, coach Sara Amato, coach Sean Hayes. Rousey believes she will surprise a lot of people at WrestleMania 34 and exceed expectations. Rousey laughs when asked if she thinks Stephanie McMahon is working as hard as her.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if they think The Undertaker will respond to John Cena next Monday, which is the final RAW before WrestleMania 34. As of this writing, 73% voted yes.

- Triple H announced today that WWE NXT will be returning to the UK's Download Festival in June. Tickets are available now. He also announced that the brand will run Paris and Antwerp for the first time ever. He tweeted: