WrestleMania Stage Construction Begins (Photo), Stephanie McMahon On Ronda Rousey's WWE Transition

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was interviewed by News Hub in New Zealand. During the interview, she said that Ronda Rousey has been doing a tremendous job transitioning into WWE.

"She truly is one of the world's greatest athletes. She is one of a kind and she can help take us to the next chapter of the women's revolution," McMahon said of Rousey. "When you consider her start power, charisma and ability to connect with the audience in her promos, she is real and authentic and gives everything she has to everything she does. I have never seen athlete transition so quickly into WWE as her in terms of understanding what she needs to do to connect. Ronda is one of a kind and we couldn't be more proud than to have her as part of the WWE roster."

See Also Former WWE Writer Reveals Original Plans For Stephanie McMahon And Test Storyline

- The construction for the stage for WrestleMania 34 has begun. Below is an early look inside the SuperDome: