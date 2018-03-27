Injured WWE Star Sees Breakthrough (Video), 205 Live Rivalry To Continue Tonight, Elias Snickers Ad

- Above is a new Snickers ad featuring Elias. Snickers is the main sponsor for WWE's WrestleMania 34.

- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature a Fatal 4 Way with Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa vs. TJP vs. Kalisto. The rivalry between WrestleMania 34 opponents Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali will also continue as WWE posted the following teaser for tonight:

Can Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander continue to co-exist? Last week on WWE 205 Live, Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak to advance to the finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. At WrestleMania, Ali will face his friend Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight division's top prize in what will be a highly competitive and emotional battle between two friends who have the utmost respect for one another. The bond between Alexander and Ali is evident every time they step in the ring together – whether at odds or teaming up. Last night on Raw, the duo paired against Drew Gulak and TJP in a victorious effort and did not show signs of a rift. However, with their battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All less than two weeks away, can Alexander and Ali maintain their mutual respect, or will the high stakes of competing against one another at WrestleMania drive a wedge between them?

- Below are the latest updates from Samir Singh as he trains to return from the torn ACL that he suffered back in January:

My recent major breakthrough has been able to ride the stationary bike. It doesn't seem like much to the average person but when you're literally fighting for inches, it's a major achievement. #KeepMovingForward pic.twitter.com/fsAtleFSMD — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) March 25, 2018