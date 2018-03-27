WrestlingInc.com

Being The Elite At NJPW Strong Style Evolved, Former TNA Knockout Nominated For Stunt Award, ROH C2C

By Joshua Gagnon | March 27, 2018

- Above is episode 98 ("Strong Style Evolved") of Being the Elite. We see some of the backstage footage surrounding Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi vs. The Young Bucks. At the event, after The Young Bucks lost to Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi, Cody came out, yelled at Matt Jackson and shoved Nick Jackson to the ground. In the back, Cody apologized to The Young Bucks, but Nick told Matt and Marty Scurll, "I don't think we can trust this guy."

- ROH announced Coast 2 Coast will face The Dawgs at ROH Masters of the Craft on April 15 in Columbus, Ohio. Below is the updated card:

* Dalton Castle vs. Marty Scurll vs. Beer City Bruiser vs. Punishment (Defy or Deny Match)
* Cody vs. Matt Taven (First Blood Match)
* Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Coast 2 Coast vs. The Dawgs


- Ring of Honor is currently beta testing HonorClub on iOS mobile, Android mobile/TV, and Roku. Subscribers can e-mail the company to be among the first to try out the streaming service on these platforms.


- Former Impact Knockouts Champion, Taryn Terrell, was nominated for two awards at the Taurus Awards for her stunt work in Kidnap: Hardest Hit and Best Overall Stunt by a Stunt Woman. Terrell had a short return to the company last year from August until October. Below is video of the stunt that she was nominated for.

