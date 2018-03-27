Being The Elite At NJPW Strong Style Evolved, Former TNA Knockout Nominated For Stunt Award, ROH C2C

- Above is episode 98 ("Strong Style Evolved") of Being the Elite. We see some of the backstage footage surrounding Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi vs. The Young Bucks. At the event, after The Young Bucks lost to Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi, Cody came out, yelled at Matt Jackson and shoved Nick Jackson to the ground. In the back, Cody apologized to The Young Bucks, but Nick told Matt and Marty Scurll, "I don't think we can trust this guy."

- ROH announced Coast 2 Coast will face The Dawgs at ROH Masters of the Craft on April 15 in Columbus, Ohio. Below is the updated card:

* Dalton Castle vs. Marty Scurll vs. Beer City Bruiser vs. Punishment (Defy or Deny Match)

* Cody vs. Matt Taven (First Blood Match)

* Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Coast 2 Coast vs. The Dawgs

- Ring of Honor is currently beta testing HonorClub on iOS mobile, Android mobile/TV, and Roku. Subscribers can e-mail the company to be among the first to try out the streaming service on these platforms.

#HonorClub members! We are allowing exclusive access to the new #ROHapp for its beta-testing phase!



Please email [email protected] to be the first to experience the app!



iOS mobile users please provide your Apple ID



Also testing for Android mobile and TV, and Roku! pic.twitter.com/Pm4Bn6luem — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 23, 2018

See Also Adam Page On The Bullet Club Becoming A Pop Culture Phenomenon

- Former Impact Knockouts Champion, Taryn Terrell, was nominated for two awards at the Taurus Awards for her stunt work in Kidnap: Hardest Hit and Best Overall Stunt by a Stunt Woman. Terrell had a short return to the company last year from August until October. Below is video of the stunt that she was nominated for.