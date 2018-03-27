WWE Announces Return Of Superstars For Hope

WWE announced today that they are bringing back the Superstars For Hope campaign to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of America this year. The online auction is now live at CharityBuzz.com and will run through Tuesday, April 10th. Some of the opportunities include experiences at SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 35. Celebrities such as Mark Cuban, Celine Dion and several sports teams have also donated packages.

Below is WWE's full announcement with comments from Stephanie McMahon and above is a video promo.

WWE today announced the launch of this year's Superstars for Hope, a global online auction on Charitybuzz.com, featuring unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Fans can now visit www.charitybuzz.com/wwe through Tuesday, April 10, to bid on exclusive WWE experiences with Mr. McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Ric and Charlotte Flair, backstage opportunities at SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 35 and more. Additional packages have been donated by Mark Cuban, Celine Dion, the New York Giants, the Los Angeles Lakers, the San Francisco 49ers and more as part of the campaign.

"WWE is dedicated to using the power of our brand and platforms to leave a lasting, positive impression on our youth," said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. "We are proud to once again partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America during the Superstars for Hope campaign to continue their efforts to help put young people on the path to great futures."

"We are so grateful to WWE and all those who have provided these exclusive experiences for the Superstars for Hope Fundraiser that benefits our Clubs," says Jim Clark, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Club of America. "The strong partnership between WWE and Boys & Girls Clubs is helping every day to eradicate youth bullying in America."

WWE and Charitybuzz have worked together for more than six years to raise nearly two million dollars for various nonprofits.

"WWE is not only a major name in entertainment, but they're a genuinely philanthropic organization, mobilizing all of their channels to make a meaningful impact. It's unlike anything I've ever seen," said Ben Erwin, General Manager of Charitybuzz. "Charitybuzz is proud to provide the platform and support needed to complement WWE's efforts and raise significant funds for Boys & Girls Clubs of America."

The online auction highlights include:

Ultimate WrestleMania 35 Experience

* One Suite for 10 People at WrestleMania 35

* 10 Tickets to WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

* 10 Tickets to WrestleMania Axxess

* Sneak peek of WrestleMania set before gates open

* Picture on ramp before WrestleMania

WWE Big 4 VIP Package

* Two tickets to SummerSlam 2018, Survivor Series 2018, Royal Rumble 2019 and WrestleMania 35

* Lunch with a WWE Superstar before Royal Rumble

* Meet Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, a backstage tour at SummerSlam and two tickets to the show

A photo shoot with a WWE Superstar; available experiences include:

* Nia Jax

* Asuka

* Carmella

* Riott Squad

* Absolution

An opportunity to escort a WWE Superstar to the ring; available experiences include:

* Bobby Roode

* The New Day

* Bayley

More auction items include:

* One-hour pitch meeting with Mark Cuban

* Four tickets to "Live! With Kelly and Ryan"

* Miami Dolphins VIP Gameday Experience (4 tickets, field passes and parking)

* St. Louis Cardinals VIP Gameday Experience (4 tickets, battling practice and entrance into the museum)

Fans can visit www.charitybuzz.com/wwethrough Tuesday, April 10, to see the full list of experiences and donate for their chance to win.