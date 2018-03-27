Who Will Induct Jeff Jarrett Into The WWE HOF?, Kalisto Trains With Sheamus, The Rock - Skyscraper

- As seen above, Kalisto is featured in the latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video from RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus.

- WWE just announced that "Road Dogg" Brian James will be inducting Jeff Jarrett into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 34 Weekend in New Orleans. As noted before, Paul Heyman will induct headliner Bill Goldberg while Molly Holly will induct Ivory, Christian & Hall of Famer Edge will induct The Dudley Boyz and Dana Warrior will present the Warrior Award to Jarrius Robertson. No word yet on who will induct Mark Henry, Kid Rock and Hillbilly Jim.

Below is WWE's announcement on Road Dogg and Double J reuniting:

Road Dogg to induct Jeff Jarrett into WWE Hall of Fame Road Dogg was at ringside for some of Jeff Jarrett's biggest triumphs inside the squared circle, so it's only right that he be the person to induct Double J into the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2018 Induction Ceremony on Friday, April 6, during WrestleMania 34 Week. Road Dogg arrived in WWE in 1994, then known as The Roadie, acting as Jarrett's gofer as he tried to use WWE to springboard to country music superstardom. In addition to taking care of Double J's musical endeavors, Road Dogg wasn't afraid to meddle in Jarrett's affairs in the ring, either. That led to the beginning of Road Dogg's in-ring career with WWE, which saw him go on to become a six-time tag team champion and an Intercontinental Champion. Of course, there's also musical controversy between the two, as it was also revealed that Road Dogg provided the vocals for Jarrett's debut single, "With My Baby Tonight." What will Road Dogg say when he introduces the six-time Intercontinental Champion and four-time WCW Champion for enshrinement into the WWE Hall of Fame? Find out during the 2018 Induction Ceremony, streaming live on WWE Network Friday, April 6, at 8 ET/5 PT! Tickets for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans are available now.

- The Rock revealed on Instagram that he spent the weekend filming new scenes for the "Skyscraper" movie that comes out on July 13th due to viewer feedback. He wrote the following:

I need tequila

All weekend we shot some big new scenes for this summer's SKYSCRAPER.

This all sparked from me talking with our audience after our test screening we had a few months ago when we all watched the movie together.

Whenever we test my films, I always want the fans to feel empower to help me make the movie better, because in the end, whether it's a JUMANJI, a RAMPAGE or SKYSCRAPER, the most important thing is sending the people home happy.

Amazing how a few great notes from fans, can spark such a bigger creative conversation that ultimately leads to me saying "Let's do this" and weeks later we're on set shooting these new pivotal scenes.

No rest for the wicked.

Great weekend of work.

Now where's my tequila?

#SKYSCRAPER JULY 13th.