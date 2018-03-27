New Non-Wrestling WWE Series Revealed?, Drake Maverick Makes WWE 205 Live Match (Video), RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Cleveland.

- WWE applied to trademark "Talking Snack" on Saturday, for what appears to be a new series on cooking and fitness. WWE and Insight Editions do have a new cookbook that will be released later this year on October 23rd, as noted before. You can pre-order the hardcover book on sale through Amazon at this link.

You can read the trademark use description from the filing below to get a better idea of what kind of project this name could be used for:

"Entertainment services, namely an ongoing audio and visual program in the field of cooking; Entertainment in the nature of on-going audio and visual programs in the fields of recipes, ingredients, and cooking information; Providing a website featuring blogs and non-downloadable publications in the nature of articles in the fields of cooking, recipes, ingredients, exercise, fitness and health; Providing a website featuring information on exercise and fitness; Providing information on physical exercise; Consulting services in the fields of fitness and exercise; Personal training provided in connection with weight loss and exercise programs; Providing personal training and physical fitness consultation to individuals to help them make physical fitness, strength, conditioning, and exercise improvement in their daily living; providing classes, workshops, seminars and camps in the fields of fitness and exercise; Entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about sports and entertainment accessible by means of television, satellite, audio, video, web-based applications, mobile phone applications and computer networks; entertainment services, namely, television shows about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely on-going reality based television programs rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing entertainment and sports news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; Providing online newsletters in the fields of cooking, recipes, ingredients, exercise, fitness and health; online journals, namely blogs, in the fields of cooking, recipes, ingredients, exercise, fitness and health, distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media"

See Also WWE Pulls Dean Ambrose from WrestleMania 34 Week

- Below is new video from WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, announcing Tony Nese vs. Mark Andrews for tonight's episode. As noted, the show will also feature a Fatal 4 Way with Kalisto vs. TJP vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Buddy Murphy.