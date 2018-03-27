Report Says Brock Lesnar Is Leaving WWE, Sarah Stock On RAW, WWE Women's Battle Royal Trophy (Photo)

- Sarah Stock, who has been working with WWE as a trainer since 2015, made a cameo on last night's RAW. She was trying to break up the brawl between Sasha Banks and Bayley, which you can watch in the video above.

- As noted, The Wrap interviewed Paul Heyman regarding his Looking 4 Larry Agency agency entering a long-term partnership with Roy Bank's Banca Studio to produce unscripted content across multiple platforms. The first project under the partnership will be some sort of reality talk show starring Heyman who will be interacting with other people on a set.

The Wrap noted that like Brock Lesnar, Heyman's contract expires after WrestleMania. It was noted elsewhere in the story that "Lesnar is set to depart WWE again for the 'realer' fighting of the UFC." They article named Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns as potential Superstars who can team up with Heyman should Heyman re-sign with WWE. Triple H said last week that the company was trying to sign Lesnar to a new deal, although that hasn't happened yet.

"To be honest I really don't have anything to share in this conversation and we'll see where it goes," Triple H said, via News 18. "Brock is Brock, he's an interesting guy to be with, makes it challenging which is always wonderful and we're working on it. We'll see where that goes as time goes on."

- Below is a photo of the trophy for the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. Many fans online have found the design of the trophy to be... curious.