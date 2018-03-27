Ronda Rousey Getting Attention For Awkward Exchanges During Two ESPN Interviews Today (Videos)

WWE RAW Superstar Ronda Rousey had a rough morning while doing media with ESPN earlier today and she's getting a lot of social media attention for the awkward exchanges.

The first incident came during an interview with Golic & Wingo on ESPN Radio. It appears Rousey misunderstood a question about her MMA future but she did double-down on her answer. Below is video of the exchange and a transcript of how it went:

Mike Golic: Let's go back and start with when you knew you were done with MMA, when you knew in your mind you were not gonna fight anymore.

Ronda Rousey: I never said that.

Golic: Ah, so there is a possibility that you could go back, in time?

Rousey: There's a possibility that I can go back in time? That's your question to me?

Golic: Go back in time and fight, go back in the Octagon.

Rousey: I do not have the ability to go back in time, no.

Golic: Would you fight again?

Rousey: I don't know.

Well this is painfully awkward. Ronda Rousey misunderstands question, gets annoyed. pic.twitter.com/Pt7XwVRazh — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) March 27, 2018

See Also Ronda Rousey Says She Expected Fans To Boo Her When She Made WWE Debut

Rousey later had another strange exchange with Max Kellerman while doing an interview for ESPN's First Take. Kellerman asked about backlash towards Rousey following her loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in 2015, and people saying she was overrated. It got cold from there, as seen below:

Kellerman: Why do you think there was kind of a negative backlash to you after the loss?

Rousey: Ummm...

Kellerman: In other words, people, you must be aware, in the MMA world there was a lot of talk - well she was overrated, she was this, she was that. And my point of view at the time, and remains, is that you achieved amazing heights. Almost no one wins forever, everyone suffers setbacks but there seemed to be an unusual amount of negative pushback after your loss. Did you not experience that?

Rousey: I experience a lot of people who quote "some people" that are really just afraid to state their own opinion.

Kellerman: Do you think that's my opinion?

Rousey: *shrugs*

Kellerman: No, that's not my opinion, I can tell you right now. That's not my opinion. I thought you achieved amazing things. I was and am, remain a big fan of your fighting and of you. That's not me saying "some people" meaning me, that's me saying I read and heard from others, and defended you.

Rousey: Well, thank you for defending me. I appreciate that.